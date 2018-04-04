CRITTENTON CENTER CELEBRATES IMPROVEMENTS

Sioux City’s Crittenton Center hosted an open house and ribbon cutting Wednesday to celebrate several technological improvements that were made thanks to a $50,000 Grant from MRHD.

Marian Burnett, the Executive Director of the Crittenton Center, says the new technology will help the children and staff of the agency in a number of ways:

The Crittenton Center serves an average of 16 children per day at their shelter and six teenagers in their supervised apartment living program.

The center worked with FiberComm and Electric Innovations to complete the project last fall.