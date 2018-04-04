CENTURY OLD WOODBURY COURTHOUSE ITEMS TO BE SHOWN FRIDAY

An event celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Woodbury County Courthouse will take place Friday in the Courthouse Rotunda.

Matt Anderson, Curator of the Sioux City Public Museum, will present an exhibit of items from the 100-Year-Old Time Capsule that was removed from the courthouse’s cornerstone four months ago.

Those items from the original 1876 courthouse and memorabilia placed in 1918 include vintage photos of Sioux City and the original Board of Supervisors, plus rare coins, documents and newspapers from the era.

The presentation will take place from noon until 1p.m. Friday.