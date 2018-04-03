KING SAYS CHINESE TARIFF ON U.S. PORK HURTS BOTH COUNTRIES

President Trump’s actions to impose trade tariffs on China, is resulting in retribution against American agriculture.

China has imposed a 25-percent tariff on U.S. pork and the price of hogs dropped substantially Monday.

Iowa Congressman Steve King says he believes in free trade and is uneasy about the tariffs President Trump has recently imposed and their impact on the state’s economy;

King fears we have entered an all-out trade war with one of our better trading partners:

The Iowa Republican Congressman says China, which bought out pork producing Smithfield Foods a few years ago, is now penalizing the company they took ownership of:

More than $1 billion of U.S. pork was shipped last year to China.

King says the tariffs will impact young family farmers and likely impact grain markets too.

He says he will watch the situation closely.