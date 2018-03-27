CONGRESSMAN KING IN WAR OF WORDS OVER FACEBOOK POST

A comment on Iowa Congressman Steve King’s campaign Facebook page about one of the survivors of a Florida school shooting has prompted hundreds of comments and a war of words with the campaign.

King’s campaign Facebook page on Sunday featured a picture of Emma Gonzalez as she gave a speech at Saturday’s “March for Our Lives” rally in Washington.

A campaign post showed a photo of Gonzalez, who wore a Cuban flag patch on her jacket and followed with a caption noting Gonzalez’s Cuban heritage and stated her “ancestors fled the island when the dictatorship turned Cuba into a prison camp, after removing all weapons from its citizens.”

Hundreds responded with outrage and blasted King for criticizing a young student who had survived a school shooting.

The campaign defended the initial statement, and in response to one comment wrote it was “just pointing out the irony of someone wearing a communist flag while advocating for gun control.”

AP