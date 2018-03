DOZENS ATTEND BENEFIT FOR “OUTDOORS WITH JOHN” IN KINGSLEY

DOZENS OF PEOPLE CAME TO THE KINGSLEY PIERSON HIGH SCHOOL SUNDAY TO HELP A LOCAL RESIDENT WHO IS BATTLING CANCER.

A BENEFIT PANCAKE BREAKFAST AND SILENT AUCTION FOR JOHN HACKETT WAS HELD BY THE KINGSLEY COMMUNITY ACTION CLUB.

CINDI JONES, JOHN’S SIGNIFICANT OTHER, SAYS HE IS CONTINUING HIS TREATMENT FOR BURKITTS LYMPHOMA:

OC………REALLY WELL. ;15

JOHN HACKETT HOSTS THE SATURDAY MORNING “OUTDOORS WITH JOHN” RADIO SHOW HERE ON KSCJ AND IS AN AVID OUTDOORSMAN.

JONES SAYS IT’S BEEN TOUGH FOR HACKETT TO BE MISSING THOSE ACTIVITIES:

OC……..AND DOING THINGS. ;07

A SPECIAL T-SHIRT, “FISHING FOR A CURE” HAS BEEN CREATED TO HELP RAISE FUNDS FOR HACKETT IN HIS BATTLE AGAINST CANCER:

OC…..ORDER FORM THERE. :11

THERE’S ALSO A BENEFIT ACCOUNT SET UP THROUGH THE UNITED BANK OF IOWA.

DONATIONS TO THE JOHN HACKETT BENEFIT ACCOUNT MAY BE MADE AT THE BANK’S KINGSLEY, MOVILLE AND PIERSON LOCATIONS.