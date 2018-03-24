COOPER TO MANAGE ARENA PROJECT

The Arena sports complex project that will be constructed near the former Stockyards area has officially named an executive director.

Dustin Cooper will run the 80,000 square foot sports complex.

The building will feature five basketball courts, seven volleyball courts, a 5000 square foot weight training area, five batting cages and the ability to host major sports events, with seating for just over 3200 people.

Cooper was Captain of Morningside College’s 2005 GPAC Championship Basketball Team and a multi-sport standout at Sioux City East High School.