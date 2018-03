WOODBURY COUNTY MOVES TO STAND ALONE TO PROVIDE MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES NEXT YEAR

WOODBURY COUNTY MOVES TO STAND ALONE TO PROVIDE MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES NEXT...

THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS HAS VOTED TO HAVE THE COUNTY GO IT ALONE FOR THE NEXT FISCAL YEAR IN PROVIDING MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES TO PATIENTS IN THE COUNTY.

THE ROLLING HILLS GROUP OF COUNTIES TENTATIVELY APPROVED WOODBURY TO JOIN THEIR NORTHWEST IOWA GROUPING BEGINNING IN 2019-20.

WOODBURY SUPERVISOR JEREMY TAYLOR SAYS THAT HAS SET IN MOTION THE STEPS NEEDED TO BE COMPLETED FOR OUR COUNTY TO JOIN THEM:

OC……..FOR WOODBURY COUNTY. ;20

WOODBURY HAS DROPPED OUT OF THE SIOUX RIVERS MENTAL HEALTH REGION WHERE THEY WERE PARTNERED WITH PLYMOUTH AND SIOUX COUNTIES.

TAYLOR SAYS THAT MEANS WOODBURY WOULD STAND ALONE FROM THIS JULY 1ST THROUGH NEXT JUNE 30TH:

OC……….EXEMPTION ANYWAY. ;20

THE SUPERVISORS VOTED 3-1 TO FORMALLY APPLY FOR STAND ALONE STATUS TO THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES.

MARTY POTTEBAUM CAST THE DISSENTING VOTE AND KEITH RADIG WAS ABSENT FROM THE MEETING.

POLK COUNTY HAS BEEN THE ONLY COUNTY ALLOWED TO STAND ALONE TO DATE.