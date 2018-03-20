VICTIM IDENTIFIED IN SAC COUNTY FATAL TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

Updated 1:51 pm 3/20/18
Sac County authorities have identified the man who died in a one vehicle crash Monday afternoon.
The Sac County Sheriff says 44 year old Deon Wingert of Carroll, Iowa died when he was ejected from his Jeep Wrangler on county road N-28 south of the town of Lytton.
The sheriff says Wingert’s vehicle apparently drifted off the right shoulder, struck a field driveway, went airborne and rolled several times.
Wingert, who was wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the accident.
