VICTIM IDENTIFIED IN SAC COUNTY FATAL TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

Updated 1:51 pm 3/20/18

Sac County authorities have identified the man who died in a one vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

The Sac County Sheriff says 44 year old Deon Wingert of Carroll, Iowa died when he was ejected from his Jeep Wrangler on county road N-28 south of the town of Lytton.

The sheriff says Wingert’s vehicle apparently drifted off the right shoulder, struck a field driveway, went airborne and rolled several times.

Wingert, who was wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the accident.

