THE TREASURER OF WOODBURY COUNTY HAS ANNOUNCED HE IS RUNNING FOR RE-ELECTION.

MICHAEL CLAYTON SAYS HE WILL SEEK A THIRD TERM IN OFFICE:

CLAYTON SAYS DURING HIS FIRST EIGHT YEARS AS TREASURER, THE DEPARTMENT HAS IMPROVED ITS SERVICES FOR WOODBURY COUNTY CITIZENS:

CLAYTON SAYS HE WOULD CONTINUE TO IMPROVE THOSE EFFICIENCIES DURING A THIRD TERM IN OFFICE.