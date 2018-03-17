CANDIDATES FILE PAPERS FOR IOWA’S JUNE POLITICAL PRIMARY

Friday’s 5 p.m. deadline has passed for candidates for Iowa statehouse, statewide and congressional offices to submit the paperwork required to have their names placed on June Primary ballots.

Incumbent Steve King faces a primary challenge from Republican Cyndi Hanson for Iowa’s 4th District Congressional seat.

Democrats J.D. Scholten, Leann Jacobsen and John Paschen all hope to oppose the GOP candidate.

For local Iowa House races, no Republican filed to challenge incumbent Democrat Chris Hall for his District 13 seat.

Republican Jacob Bossman and Democrat Rita De Jong will have a rematch of their recent special election for the District 6 seat and Incumbent Democrat Tim Kacena and Republican Robert Henderson are the candidates for house District 14.

In the state senate, Republican Steve Stokes and Democrat Jackie Smith are the candidates to replace Rick Bertrand in District 7.

Republican James Carlin will try to hold on to his District 3 senate seat with opposition from Democrat David Dawson.

None of those candidates face a primary challenge so they will square off in November.

The next deadline in this process is Friday, the 23rd.

Rival campaigns and private citizens have until then to review the petitions from all the candidates and challenge any signatures that appear suspect.