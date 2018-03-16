MICHAEL’S FOODS CITED BY OSHA IN WORKER DEATH

The U.S. Department of Labor’s OSHA agency has cited Michael Foods of Wakefield, Nebraska, for multiple safety violations.

The citations to the egg processing facility come after an employee suffered fatal injuries when he was struck by a dock leveler in September.

A dock leveler is a device used to allow a forklift to travel between a loading dock and a trailer.

OSHA cited Michael Foods Inc. for failing to properly brace equipment during servicing and maintaining; failing to develop written and effective training and procedures for lockout/tagout; and failing to conduct periodic reviews of the company’s lockout/tagout safety procedures.

It also found violations relating to electrical and arc flash hazards.

Michael Foods Inc. faces $188,464 in proposed penalties.

The company has 15 business days to comply or contest the findings.