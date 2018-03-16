HARD ROCK CASINO HIRES NEW GENERAL MANAGER

Sioux City’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino has a new general manager.

Jim Franke has returned to Sioux City to take over from Todd Moyer as the casino head.

Franke has 25 years of experience in the gaming industry including working for the Belle of Sioux City Riverboat Casino in the late 1990s.

He spent seven years with the Argosy Gaming Company, at one point holding the role of director of operations for the Belle of Sioux City.

Most recently, Franke worked as the senior vice president of operations and general manager with Warner Hospitality based in Las Vegas.

He also spent 14 years leading the Ameristar Casino Resort Spa in St. Charles, Missouri.