SIOUXLAND UNITED WAY ANNOUNCES CAMPAIGN RESULTS

The United Way of Siouxland has announced the final figure for its 2017-18 campaign.

Co-Chair Kristie McManamy says with the help of thousands of supporters, United Way was able to raise $3,440,000, nearly $30,000 more than last year’s annual campaign:

And that money funds dozens of programs that provide a multitude of services in our community:

Krisitie and her husband Kevin McManamy say it was an honor and a privilege to chair the United Way Campaign and they are grateful for everyone who stepped up to help this year.