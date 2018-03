FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE RURAL GRASS FIRE

FIREFIGHTERS SPENT THE LATE AFTERNOON BATTLING A PESKY GRASS FIRE THAT STARTED NEAR SERGEANT BLUFF.

FIRE UNITS FROM SGT. BLUFF AND BRONSON RESPONDED TO THE FIRE WHICH WAS REPORTED AROUND 3PM WEDNESDAY NEAR 5506 OLD LAKEPORT ROAD.

SGT. BLUFF FIRE OFFICIALS SAY THE FIRE BEGAN AS A CONTROLLED BURN OF A BRUSH PILE THAT GOT OUT OF CONTROL.

THE FIRE BURNED SIX ACRES AND IT TOOK AROUND 90 MINUTES TO EXTINGUISH THE BLAZE.

THE GROUND WAS SOFT SO A-T-V’S HAD TO BE BROUGHT IN AS FIRE TRUCKS COULD NOT DRIVE UP INTO THE HILLY AREA.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED AND THERE WAS NO REPORT OF STRUCTURAL DAMAGE FROM THE FIRE.

