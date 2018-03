CITY COUNCIL CONCERNED OVER STOCKYARDS AREA ODORS

BACK IN THE HEYDAY OF THE SIOUX CITY STOCKYARDS, THE ODOR COMING FROM THE LIVESTOCK PENS AND PACKING HOUSES WAS KNOWN AS “THE SMELL OF MONEY”.

THOSE DAYS ARE LONG GONE, BUT NEW ODORS UPSETTING TO SOME HAVE BEEN COMING FROM AN UNIDENTIFIED AREA OF THE OLD STOCKYARDS IN RECENT WEEKS.

MAYOR BOB SCOTT AND COUNCILWOMAN RHONDA CAPRON TOOK NOTE OF THE SMELL THIS PAST WEEKEND:

:20

CITY UTILITIES DIRECTOR MARK SIMMS SAYS HIS DEPARTMENT AND OTHERS HAVE RESPONDED TO THE PROBLEM, BUT CITY CODE REQUIRES A SPECIFIC NUMBER OF COMPLAINTS TO BE MADE BEFORE ENFORCEMENT ACTION MAY OCCUR:

:18

ANY CITIZEN WHO WISHES TO COMPLAIN ABOUT AN ODOR PROBLEM IN THEIR NEIGHBORHOOD MAY CALL 712-202-3160 OR GO TO THE UTILITIES SECTION ON THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY WEBSITE.