BILL DIX RESIGNS FROM IOWA SENATE (UPDATE)

Updated 6:05 pm 3/12/18
The top leader in the Iowa Senate has resigned after a video posted on a liberal news website purportedly showed him kissing a statehouse lobbyist.
Senate Republicans released a statement Monday announcing that Majority Leader Bill Dix was resigning at 2 p.m. Monday from his leadership post and as a state senator.
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds had this reaction:
Republican State Senator Charles Schneider of West Des Moines was in the private meeting where Dix announced he was resigning:
Schneider and other Senators say they are angry about Dix’s apparent infidelity.
Dix is married with three children and he wrote a one sentence letter of resignation.
Democratic Senate Minority leader Janet Peterson says she wasn’t surprised:
Republicans in the GOP-controlled chamber plan to elect a new majority leader on Wednesday.
The incident caps a swift response from Republicans after the liberal website “Iowa Starting Line” published video and photos showing Dix and a woman together at a bar.
The video shows the two kiss.
The website says the incident was recorded March 1st.
Radio Iowa