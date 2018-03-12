BILL DIX RESIGNS FROM IOWA SENATE (UPDATE)

Updated 6:05 pm 3/12/18

The top leader in the Iowa Senate has resigned after a video posted on a liberal news website purportedly showed him kissing a statehouse lobbyist.

Senate Republicans released a statement Monday announcing that Majority Leader Bill Dix was resigning at 2 p.m. Monday from his leadership post and as a state senator.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds had this reaction:

Republican State Senator Charles Schneider of West Des Moines was in the private meeting where Dix announced he was resigning:

Schneider and other Senators say they are angry about Dix’s apparent infidelity.

Dix is married with three children and he wrote a one sentence letter of resignation.

Democratic Senate Minority leader Janet Peterson says she wasn’t surprised:

Republicans in the GOP-controlled chamber plan to elect a new majority leader on Wednesday.

The incident caps a swift response from Republicans after the liberal website “Iowa Starting Line” published video and photos showing Dix and a woman together at a bar.

The video shows the two kiss.

The website says the incident was recorded March 1st.

