SIOUX CITY ROLLS OUT THE RED CARPET FOR NAIA BASKETBALL VISITORS

OPENING ROUND PLAY OF THE NAIA WOMEN’S DIVISION TWO NATIONAL BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT GOT UNDERWAY WEDNESDAY AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER.

BESIDES THE 32 PARTICIPATING TEAMS, HUNDREDS OF FANS AND FAMILIES OF THE PLAYERS WILL BE FILLING ALMOST EVERY HOTEL ROOM IN THE CITY FOR THE NEXT WEEK.

RHONDA CAPRON OF THE CITY COUNCIL SAYS SIOUX CITY ROLLS OUT THE RED CARPET FOR THE TEAMS AND VISITORS;

LOCAL BUSINESSES ADOPT AND SPONSOR EACH PARTICIPATING TEAM, SOMETHING CAPRON HAS ALSO DONE IN PAST YEARS:

THE HOMETOWN FAVORITE MORNINGSIDE MUSTANGS TAKE TO THE COURT IN THEIR OPENING GAME THURSDAY NIGHT AROUND 7PM AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER.