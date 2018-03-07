PLYMOUTH COUNTY ACCIDENT INJURES TWO

Icy road conditions were blamed for a two-vehicle accident that injured two people in rural Plymouth County Wednesday morning.

Plymouth County Deputies say the driver of one vehicle apparently lost control on an icy patch of Highway 3, skidded and hit the second vehicle.

One deputy indicated a stretch of Highway 3 nearly a mile long between Remsen and Le Mars was “nothing but ice covered.”

Two people were transported to Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars by the Le Mars Ambulance with what were believed to be minor injuries.

Iowa D-O-T crews were out spreading salt and sand on the highway to clear the ice from the stretch of road.

Photo by Dennis Morrice