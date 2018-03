BISHOP HEELAN HIGH SCHOOL TO START CONSTRUCTION OF NEW GYM

THE DAYS OF THE “PIT” IN THE OLD BISHOP HEELAN HIGH SCHOOL ARE SOON COMING TO AN END.

SCHOOL OFFICIALS ANNOUNCED WEDNESDAY THAT CONSTRUCTION OF THE NEW HEELAN GYM, LOCATED IN THE NEW SCHOOL FACILITY ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE OLD HEELAN CAMPUS, WILL START SOON.

THE COST OF THE PROJECT IS AROUND THREE MILLION DOLLARS.

WHEN COMPLETED, THE NEW GYM WILL HAVE SEATING FOR 1600 PEOPLE AND MODERN LOCKER ROOM FACILITIES FOR THE CRUSADER TEAMS.

IT’S PART OF THE FINAL PHASE OF CONSTRUCTION OF THE NEW BISHOP HEELAN CAMPUS.

SCHOOL OFFICIALS HOPE TO HAVE THE NEW GYM COMPLETED BY THE END OF DECEMBER.