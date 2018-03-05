REYNOLDS OPEN TO COMPROMISE ON IOWA TAX CUTS

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds seems to be leaving the door open to a bill that would cut the state income tax on corporations as well as reduce income taxes for individuals.

In mid-February, Reynolds unveiled a bill to gradually cut individual income tax rates by 23 percent.

Last week, a House subcommittee endorsed the governor’s plan, while Senate Republicans voted to reduce corporate taxes as well as income taxes for individuals.

Reynolds was asked by reporters Monday if she was open to the Senate G-O-P’s more expansive list of tax cuts.

A three-member state panel meets this Friday to re-evaluate the official projection of state tax revenue for the current year.