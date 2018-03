CITY COUNCIL OK’S BUDGET, BIKER NIGHTS & MEDICAL CANNABIS PRODUCT PROPOSALS

THE CITY COUNCIL HAS VOTED TO SUPPORT A CANNABIDIOL DISPENSARY COMPANY TO DISTRIBUTE THE OIL DERIVATIVE OF MARIJUANA TO THOSE WHO NEED IT FOR MEDICAL REASONS.

THE VOTE WAS 4-1, WITH PETE GROETKEN VOTING NO.

THE COUNCIL DID NOT ENDORSE A SPECIFIC COMPANY THOUGH, AS SEVERAL COMPANIES ARE EXPECTED TO APPLY FOR ONE OF FIVE DISTRIBUTION SITES ACROSS THE STATE, INCLUDING ONE HERE IN SIOUX CITY.

THE COUNCIL ALSO APPROVED STREET CLOSINGS FOR AWESOME BIKER NIGHTS IN JUNE, BASED ON AN AGREEMENT REACHED BETWEEN THE ORGANIZATION AND TWO RESTAURANTS WHO OBJECTED TO ACCESS TO THEIR BUSINESS BEING LIMITED.

THE COUNCIL ALSO VOTED TO APPROVE THEIR ANNUAL BUDGET FOR THE NEXT FISCAL YEAR.

THAT BUDGET IS EXPECTED TO LOWER PROPERTY TAXES BY $5-DOLLARS ON A $100,000 HOME.