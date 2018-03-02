CITY COUNCIL TO CONSIDER MEDICAL CANNABIS COMPANY PROPOSAL

On Monday the City Council will consider approving a letter of support for a business that wants to distribute medical cannabis in Sioux City.

Council member Rhonda Capron says she was contacted by Med Pharm, who was licensed to manufacture Medical Cannabis in Iowa in December and is applying for dispensary licenses in Iowa:

The Iowa Department of Public Health will issue licenses for five locations within Iowa, and Sioux City could be a dispensary site for western Iowa.

Capron says the cannabis products would be used by patients suffering from a medical condition:

The Department of Public Health is requiring the applicants to identify their locations of choice and provide an indication that the city would be supportive of having a dispensary in their community.

Capron hopes her fellow council members will support the proposal:

The Iowa Department of Public Health has made it clear they will not approve a license for a dispensary if a community doesn’t want it.