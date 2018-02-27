IOWA SENATE PASSES BAN OF TRAFFIC CAMERAS

The Iowa Senate has passed legislation that would ban traffic cameras in the state.

Senator Brad Zaun of Urbandale has long opposed the devices that issue tickets to vehicles caught speeding or running red lights.

Zaun also objects to the out-of-state companies that own the systems, take the photos and mail tickets to the owners of the vehicles caught on camera.

Zaun says those companies get a major share of the ticket fines.

The traffic camera ban passed the senate on an overwhelming 32-to-18 vote.

Senator Tony Bisignano of Des Moines, one of the opponents, says the state shouldn’t be “dictating” how cities decide how to police the streets.

He says Iowa cities operating traffic enforcement cameras will lose about 12 million dollars in revenue from the fines.

Senator Jim Lykam of Davenport says “from day one” his city has used the money for public safety.

The debate over traffic cameras now shifts to the Iowa House.

