HUMAN RIGHTS FORUM ON RACE & PRIVILEGE SET FOR MUSEUM

Race, Privilege and Our Community is the title of a public forum set for Tuesday evening in Sioux City.

Human Rights Commission Director Karen Mackey says the event will take place at the downtown public museum:

Lamont Sellers, Associate Vice President for Diversity and Senior Diversity Officer for the University of South Dakota, will facilitate the discussion.

The event will be co-hosted by the Sioux City chapter of the NAACP.

The forum begins at 6pm at the Public museum at 4th and Nebraska Streets.