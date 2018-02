BATTAGLIA SAYS THE TIME IS RIGHT FOR LIBERTARIAN CANDIDATES

THE LIBERTARIAN PARTY HAS RECEIVED ENOUGH SUPPORT IN IOWA THAT IT’S CANDIDATES FOR POLITICAL OFFICE HAVE BEEN GRANTED MAJOR PARTY STATUS IN THE STATE.

MARCO BATTAGLIA IS ONE OF THE LIBERTARIAN CANDIDATES RUNNING TO BECOME THE NEXT GOVERNOR OF IOWA.

HE SAYS THE TIME IS RIGHT FOR A LIBERTARIAN TO BE ELECTED BECAUSE MORE VOTERS ARE REGISTERED AS INDEPENDENTS THAN EVER BEFORE AS THEY MOVE AWAY FROM BEING DEMOCRATS OR REPUBLICANS TO BE ISSUE ORIENTED:

HE SAYS GOVERNOR REYNOLD’S DIPPING INTO STATE RESERVES TO TRY TO BALANCE THE STATE BUDGET WAS A DANGEROUS THING.

BATTAGLIA SAYS THE STATE AND FEDERAL CONSTITUTIONS ALSO APPLY TO EVERYONE EQUALLY:

THE LIFE LONG IOWA AND DES MOINES NATIVE ALSO SAYS HE AGREES IN PART WITH REPUBLICAN SENATOR TED CRUZ OF TEXAS ON ENDING THE RENEWABLE FUELS STANDARD AS IT APPLIES TO CORN:

HE SAYS CORN IS PROVEN TO BE ONE OF THE WEAKER CROPS TO USE AS A BIOFUEL COMPARED TO OTHERS.

BATTAGLIA SAYS HE IS A BIG PROPONENT OF TAX REFORM AND WANTS TO SEE THE OVERHAUL OF THE TAX SYSTEM AT THE FEDERAL AND STATE LEVEL CONTINUE.

HE ALSO SAYS THE HEALTH CARE SYSTEM IS NOT A FREE MARKET SYSTEM IN IOWA AND PICKS WINNERS AND LOSERS TO PROVIDE HEALTH PLANS.

BATTAGLIA WOULD LIKE TO SEE A MORE DIRECT CASH SYSTEM BETWEEN PATIENTS AND DOCTORS, AND A MOVE AWAY FROM A DEPENDANCE ON THE INSURANCE INDUSTRY.