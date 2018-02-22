MORE LOCAL SCHOOL WALKOUTS MAY HAPPEN IN MARCH

More local school student walkouts similar to the one Thursday at West Middle School may occur locally in the near future.

South Sioux City Superintendent Todd Strom says groups around the country are planning national school walkouts for 17 minutes on March 14th at 10 a.m in response to the Parkland, Florida tragedy to honor each person killed at Stoneman Douglas High School.

A statement from Strom says the district feels that it would be safest and most productive to allow South Sioux students to participate in the event that day within the security of their buildings district wide.

The superintendent is sharing the information with parents, teachers and students to observe, help plan and participate in an event within the safety of the South Sioux buildings.

Strom says students and their principals will be able to structure those 17 minutes on the14th at 10 a.m. to have a voice and platform to express themselves with others should they wish to do so.