WOODBURY SUPERVISORS APPROVE COURTHOUSE WEAPONS BAN

Weapons will once again no longer be allowed in the Woodbury County Courthouse.

The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 Tuesday to re-institute a weapons ban.

Supervisor Jeremy Taylor proposed rescinding a January 16th board request to Judge Duane Hoffmeyer to allow guns to be brought in to areas of the building and other county facilities:

Sheriff Dave Drew had estimated it would cost from $600-thousand to over $900-thousand per year to add more security measures if weapons were allowed into the buildings.

Supervisor Matthew Ung, who led the effort to allow guns to be brought into the courthouse, challenged current board chairman Rocky DeWitt on being eligible to vote on the matter.

DeWitt is employed by the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Department, which provides security to the building:

DeWitt was essentially the deciding vote joining Taylor and Marty Pottebaum, who seconded the motion, to re-institute the ban.

Ung and Keith Radig voted against Taylor’s proposal.

They also voted against a second Taylor motion to change language in the county employee handbook prohibiting employees from carrying firearms while court is in session or security is provided by courthouse security.

That also passed 3-2.