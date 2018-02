PURSUIT SUSPECT PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO CHARGES

A TRIAL DATE HAS BEEN SET FOR THE SUSPECT CHARGED FOR ALLEGEDLY RUNNING INTO A WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S CAR AND ANOTHER VEHICLE DURING A FEBRUARY 4TH PURSUIT THROUGH SIOUX CITY.

36 YEAR OLD GREG REDDEN WILL STAND TRIAL APRIL 17TH IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

REDDEN HAS PLEADED NOT GUILTY TO CHARGES OF FELONY ELUDING, OWI-2ND OFFENSE, ASSAULT OF A POLICE OFFICER, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF AND DRIVING WHILE BARRED.

HE WAS ARRESTED AFTER REFUSING TO STOP WHEN A WOODBURY COUNTY DEPUTY TRIED TO PULL OVER REDDEN’S VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY 20 IN MORNINGSIDE BECAUSE OF A BURNED OUT TAIL LIGHT.

THE PURSUIT THROUGH THE CITY RESULTED IN THE SUSPECT’S VEHICLE STRIKING A SHERIFF’S CAR AND A PASSENGER CAR AT 18TH AND DOUGLAS.

REDDEN WAS CAPTURED AT GUNPOINT AROUND 14TH AND CENTER STREET BY A SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICER.

POLICE FOUND SEVERAL ITEMS IN THE VEHICLE THAT HAD ALLEGEDLY BEEN STOLEN.

REDDEN, WHO IS ALSO WANTED ON A WARRANT OUT OF SOUTH DAKOTA, REMAINS HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $130,000 BOND.