GRASSLEY SAYS THERE’S MISINFORMATION REGARDING GUN BAN BILL

Committee chairman Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) arrives for a hearing with Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Sarah Saldana before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill December 2, 2015 in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

In the wake of last week’s deadly Florida high school shootings, Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says there’s some misinformation being spread about his actions on a gun-related bill on Twitter and other social media.

Almost a year ago, President Trump signed a bill into law that Grassley authored which eliminated an Obama-era rule that would have added 75-thousand names to the list of people banned from buying guns.

The original measure would have barred people from buying guns if Social Security determined they could no longer handle their own finances.

Grassley says the Obama-era regulation threatened to infringe on the Second Amendment rights of Social Security disability beneficiaries without affording due process.

Obama first offered the rule in a 2013 memo after the shootings at Sandy Hook and it took partial effect in December of 2016.

Trump signed the law reversing the rule in February of 2017.

