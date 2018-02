ONE PERSON DEAD FOLLOWING CAR FIRE IN SIOUX CITY

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING THE DEATH OF A PERSON WHOSE BODY WAS FOUND INSIDE A BURNING CAR SUNDAY EVENING.

FIRE UNITS AND POLICE WERE DISPATCHED TO 1115 LOGAN STREET AROUND 5:45PM SUNDAY EVENING FOR A REPORT OF A VEHICLE ON FIRE.

ONCE THE BURNING CAR WAS EXTINGUISHED, AUTHORITIES DISCOVERED THE BODY INSIDE THE VEHILCE.

THE NAME OF THE VICTIM HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED AND THE INCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.