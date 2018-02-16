STATUS OF DAKOTA COUNTY DISMEMBERMENT MURDER SUSPECT REMAINS UNRESOLVED

A suspect charged with murder in the 2016 dismemberment of an Emerson, Nebraska man had a court hearing in Dakota County Friday afternoon.

Prosecutors say the suspect, Andres Surber, has refused to take his prescribed medication that’s aimed at restoring his competence to stand trial.

Surber has pleaded not guilty to murder and related charges for the slaying of 41-year-old Kraig Kubik at Kubik’s home in Emerson.

Prosecutors asked a judge to order two months of a new treatment for Surber, while the defense attorney requested the judge declare Surber fit for trial.

The judge stated he would review the testimony and evidence before issuing a ruling.

A judge ruled last April that Surber was not mentally competent to stand trial, but a doctor said in February that Surber has stopped taking his medication for long periods of time and suspects Surber is “malingering for the purpose of avoiding punishment.”