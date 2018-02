IOWA LEGISLATURE REACHES FIRST FUNNEL DEADLINE OF 2018 SESSION

THE FIRST FUNNEL DEADLINE ARRIVED FRIDAY FOR IOWA LAWMAKERS, MEANING BILLS THAT HAVE NOT MADE IT OUT OF A COMMITTEE ARE ESSENTIALLY DEAD FOR THE REST OF THE SESSION.

REPUBLICAN STATE SENATOR JASON SCHULTZ OF SCHLESWIG SAYS SOME KEY BILLS HE IS SUPPORTING SURVIVED THE CUT:

SCHULTZ IS NOT HAPPY WITH HOW CONGRESS HAS BEEN IMPOSING ITS WILL ON ISSUES HE BELIEVES SHOULD BE LEFT TO THE STATES TO DECIDE:

ALSO MAKING IT OUT OF THE SENATE LABOR COMMITTEE WAS A BILL TO REQUIRE DRUG TESTING FOR WELFARE RECIPIENTS AND MAKE “ABLE-BODIED” IOWANS WHO GET FOOD STAMPS OR MEDICAID BENEFITS TO WORK OR VOLUNTEER IN THEIR COMMUNITY:

IN THE HOUSE, A BILL WAS TABLED TO REQUIRE ABLE-BODIED MEDICAID AND FOOD STAMPS RECIPIENTS TO WORK, BUT HOUSE REPUBLICANS ARE WORKING ON A PROPOSAL THAT WOULD FORCE STATE OFFICIALS TO START THE PROCESS OF SEEKING A FEDERAL WAIVER TO ACCOMPLISH THAT GOAL.