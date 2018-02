CENTRAL APARTMENTS ARSON SUSPECT PLEADS NOT GUILTY

THE SUSPECT CHARGED WITH ALLEGEDLY STARTING A FIRE AT A SIOUX CITY APARTMENT BUILDING HAS PLEADED NOT GUILTY TO CHARGES.

51-YEAR-OLD ROBERT MAHONEY PLEADED NOT GUILTY TO FIRST DEGREE ARSON IN A WRITTEN ARRAIGNMENT FILED TUESDAY IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

MAHONEY IS CHARGED WITH STARTING THE FEBRUARY 4TH FIRE AT THE CENTRAL APARTMENTS AT 613 11TH STREET THAT SENT RESIDENTS FLEEING INTO NEAR ZERO TEMPERATURES IN THE MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT.

FIREFIGHTERS FOUND TWO VICTIMS UNCONSCIOUS IN THE BUILDING’S HALLWAY.

THE VICTIMS WERE HOSPITALIZED WITH LIFE THREATENING INJURIES, WITH ONE OF THEM RECOVERING IN A LINCOLN, NEBRASKA BURN CENTER.

BOTH VICTIMS REMAINED HOSPITALIZED AS OF MONDAY.

THEIR NAMES HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.

MAHONEY REMAINS HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON A MILLION DOLLARS BOND.