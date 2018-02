DEATH OF LE MARS MAN RULED AS ACCIDENTAL DRUG OVERDOSE

PLYMOUTH COUNTY AUTHORITIES SAY THE DEATH OF A LE MARS MAN WHOSE BODY WAS FOUND IN HIS HOME ON DECEMBER 13TH WAS CAUSED BY A DRUG OVERDOSE.

SHERIFF MIKE VAN OTTERLOO SAYS THE DEATH OF 57 YEAR OLD JOHN KOLEY HAS BEEN RULED ACCIDENTAL BY THE STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER’S OFFICE AND WAS CAUSED BY ACUTE METHAMPHETAMINE INTOXICATION.

KOLEY’S BODY WAS DISCOVERED BY HIS SON.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY INVESTIGATORS ARE CONTINUING THEIR EXAMINATION OF COMPUTER AND SURVEILLANCE EQUIPMENT SEIZED FROM THE RESIDENCE AT THE TIME OF KOLEY’S DEATH.