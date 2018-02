R-V’S, BOATS, FISHING GEAR & BIKES HIGHLIGHT ANNUAL OUTDOOR SHOW

THIS WEEKEND THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER WILL BE FILLED WITH BOATS, R-V’S AND FISHING GEAR.

POWELL BROADCASTING’S DAVE GROSENHEIDER SAYS IT’S TIME FOR THE ANNUAL CLASSIC ROCK OUTDOOR SHOW:

AS PART OF THE RIVER CITY ANGLER’S SWAP MEET, THERE’S SEMINARS ON HOW TO REEL IN THOSE PRIZE TROPHY FISH:

KIDS ATTENDING THE EVENT MAY END UP CATCHING A PRIZE FISH OF THEIR OWN:

THE OUTDOOR SHOW AND RIVER CITY ANGLERS SWAP MEET RUNS SATURDAY FROM 9AM UNTIL 5PM AND SUNDAY FROM 11AM UNTIL 4PM AT THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER.

TICKETS ARE FIVE DOLLARS AT THE DOOR WITH KIDS UNDER 12 ADMITTED FREE.

YOU MAY PURCHASE ADVANCE TICKETS FOR FOUR DOLLARS AT SIOUX CITY BOMGAARS STORES.