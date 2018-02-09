FORMER SAC CITY COUNCILMAN PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO SEXUAL ABUSE CHARGES

A former Sac City councilman has pleaded not guilty to sexually abusing two young girls.

76-year-old Gary Hansen Sr., entered a written plea Thursday in Sac County District Court to four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

Police say Hansen had sexual contact with two girls who were then under the age of 12 in 2009 and 2010, and that one of the victims was about 6 years old at the time.

Hansen served on the Sac City Council until 2015, when he lost a bid for re-election.

A trial date in the case has not been set.