NEBRASKA MILITARY EXHIBIT “REMEMBERS THE FALLEN”

NEBRASKANS WHO PAID THE ULTIMATE PRICE IN SERVING THEIR COUNTRY ARE BEING HONORED IN AN EXHIBIT AT THE COLLEGE CENTER IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY THIS MONTH.

“REMEMBERING THE FALLEN” IS A PHOTO AND MEMORABILIA DISPLAY THAT OPENED WITH A MEMORIAL TRIBUTE TUESDAY.

LONNIE FORD OF PENDER, NEBRASKA IS A GOLD STAR FATHER WHO SPOKE ABOUT THE SACRIFICE OF HIS SON JOSH AT THE CEREMONY:

JOSH FORD DIED WHEN AN I-E-D EXPLODED ON A ROAD HE WAS DRIVING ON IN IRAQ.

HE SERVED IN THE 189TH TRANSPORTATION COMPANY OUT OF NORFOLK AND WAYNE AND WAS THE ONLY MEMBER OF THE 170 SOLDIERS IN THE GROUP SERVING IN IRAQ TO LOSE HIS LIFE:

THE MEMORIAL EXHIBIT ALSO FEATURES JOHN DOUANGDARA OF SOUTH SIOUX CITY WHO LOST HIS LIFE ALONG WITH HIS MILITARY K-9 SERVING HIS COUNTRY .

YOU MAY SEE THE EXHIBIT AT THE COLLEGE CENTER LOCATED AT 1001 COLLEGE WAY IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY FROM NOW THROUGH FEBRUARY 18TH.