IOWA CAUCUS SET FOR MONDAY EVENING

The Iowa caucus takes place Monday evening across the state.

It marks the start of the every-other-year “grass roots” political process.

The caucus is where early support for candidates is determined, delegates for the county convention are elected, the county central committee membership is elected and platform planks for the county platform are discussed and submitted on issues.

Democrats have several candidates for governor and the 4th District congressional seat among other races.

You must be a registered voter with a political affiliation to participate.

The 2018 Iowa caucus begins at 7 PM.

You may find locations for yours by going to your county political party’s website.

www.iowagop.org/caucus/

www.iowademocrats.org/caucus