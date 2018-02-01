MRHD AWARDS SCHOLARSHIP GRANTS FOR WOODBURY COUNTY STUDENTS

Missouri River Historical Development has awarded $250,000 in scholarship funds to four Woodbury County colleges.

MRHD awarded $65,000 each to Briar Cliff University; Morningside College; and Western Iowa Tech Community College and $55,000 to St. Luke’s College of Nursing at a reception held Thursday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center.

Dakin Schultz, President of MRHD, says students who attended Woodbury County high schools are eligible for the scholarships which will be awarded in amounts up to $2,500 a semester or $5,000 for one year.

Students must have less than a 3.0 grade point average.

This year’s college scholarships bring MRHD’s total contributions to Woodbury County non-profit organizations and projects to more than $31 million since 1994.

A non-profit organization, MRHD has the license to conduct gaming in Woodbury County with the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino of Sioux City holding the license to operate the gaming.

Photo courtesy MRHD