TEMPORARY INJUNCTION BARS RENEGADE TEAMS FROM LEAVING C.P.I.F.L.

A Woodbury County judge has temporarily blocked two former C.P. I. F. L. teams from participating in the Indoor Football League for the 2018 season.

The Bloomington Edge and West Michigan Ironmen were previously members of the Champion’s Professional Indoor Football League, which also includes the Sioux City Bandits.

Last November, both teams notified the Champion’s League that they intended to join the Indoor league, which the Champion’s claimed was a violation of the teams’ league affiliation agreement.

The Champion’s League sought a temporary injunction and on Tuesday, District Judge Patrick Tott ordered that the Edge and Ironmen would be prohibited from participating in the Indoor Football League, which includes the Iowa Barnstormers, during the 2018 season.

The writ of injunction will issue upon the Champion’s League posting a quarter-million dollar bond with the Court.

A hearing on a permanent injunction will be scheduled at a later date.

The Sioux City Bandits’ season opener will be on March 18th at the Tyson Events Center against the Quad CIty Steamwheelers.