E.P.A. TO DELAY “WATERS OF THE U.S.” REGULATIONS

The Environmental Protection Agency’s announced Wednesday that it would delay the applicability date of the “Waters of the U.S.” (WOTUS) rule for two years while the agency permanently reconsiders the Obama-era regulation.

That decision won praise from Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley who stated “the action provides certainty for farmers and businesses in the short term while the agency works to provide a permanent rollback of an ill-conceived regulation.”

Grassley says the Waters rule and drafting process were flawed from the start and that the Obama administration ignored serious concerns about the damage the rule could have caused.

He says the “overreaching rule would have defined 97 percent of Iowa land as a waterway, which is as ridiculous as it sounds.”

Grassley has long spoken out against WOTUS and voted to defund the rule.