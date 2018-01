CONVERGYS TO CLOSE SGT. BLUFF CENTER IN APRIL

COMPANY OFFICIALS HAVE ANNOUNCED THAT THE CONVERGYS CALL CENTER LOCATED IN SGT. BLUFF WILL CLOSE PERMANENTLY ON APRIL 14TH.

WORKERS AT THE FACILITY WERE GIVEN THE NEWS TUESDAY AND ARE BEING OFFERED THE OPPORTUNITY TO APPLY FOR TRANSFER TO OTHER COMPANY LOCATIONS.

COMPANY OFFICIALS SAY A FEW MAY BE ABLE TO WORK OUT OF THEIR HOMES.

A TOTAL OF 178 EMPLOYEES ARE AFFECTED BY THE MOVE.

THE COMPANY SAYS THE DECISION TO CLOSE THE SGT. BLUFF CENTER IS A BUSINESS ONE TO CONSOLIDATE FACILITIES, AND THAT WORK WILL BE TRANSFERRED TO OTHER CONVERGYS LOCATIONS.