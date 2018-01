MARTINEZ-RUBIO PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO GUN & DRUG COUNTS

A SUSPECT CHARGED WITH DRUG AND GUN POSSESSION CRIMES STEMMING FROM THE FATAL SHOOTING OF A SIOUX CITY MAN EARLIER THIS MONTH HAS PLEADED NOT GUILTY TO THE CHARGES.

60-YEAR-OLD LIBORIO MARTINEZ-RUBIO ENTERED A WRITTEN PLEA MONDAY AT HIS ARRAIGNMENT IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

MARTINEZ-RUBIO IS CHARGED WITH SIX COUNTS OF BEING A FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM, TWO COUNTS OF TRAFFICKING IN STOLEN WEAPONS, SEPARATE COUNTS OF POSSESSION OF METH AND MARIJUANA AND A DRUG TAX STAMP VIOLATION.

AUTHORITIES BELIEVE 26-YEAR-OLD JAVIER CHERON WAS SHOT AT 1609 JONES STREET, WHERE MARTINEZ-RUBIO WAS RESIDING, ON JANUARY 10TH.

NO ONE HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH CHERON’S SHOOTING DEATH AT THIS TIME.

MARTINEZ-RUBIO IS ALSO FACING POTENTIAL CHARGES FROM FEDERAL IMMIGRATION AUTHORITIES.

HIS TRIAL HAS BEEN SET FOR APRIL 3RD.

MARTINEZ-RUBIO IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON A HALF MILLION DOLLARS BOND.