INMATE FOUND DECEASED IN SIOUX COUNTY JAIL

Sioux County authorities are investigating the death of an inmate in the county jail in Orange City on Sunday.

The Sioux County Sheriff says an inmate was found unresponsive in a cell at the jail by detention officers around 6:30p.m.

The officers rendered emergency aid, but the rescue efforts were unsuccessful and the inmate was pronounced deceased by the Sioux County Medical Examiner.

The name of the inmate is being withheld at this time and the case will be investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

picture by Sioux County Sheriff