TWO DEAD, A SUSPECT IN CUSTODY IN MORNINGSIDE STABBINGS

Two people are dead and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing early Sunday morning in the Morningside area of Sioux City.

Police were called to Jay Ave. and South Cecelia Street around 1:20 a.m. for a report of two individuals that had been stabbed.

Officers found 18 -year-old Felipe Negron Junior and a 17-year-old girl, both of Sioux City, who were taken to the hospital for treatment of knife wounds.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the hospital from their injuries.

Authorities were then dispatched to the Gordon Drive Hy-Vee around 2 a.m. for a report of another injured person that showed up at the store with a stab wound.

That person turned out to be the suspect being sought for the stabbings, 18 year old Tran Walker of Sioux City.

Walker was taken into custody after being treated at the hospital for a non-life-threatening knife wound and then interviewed by police.

Walker is charged with two counts of first degree murder.

He is currently being held in the Woodbury County Jail without bail.

The name of the 17 year old victim has not been released.