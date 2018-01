SINKHOLE UNDER REPAIR AT WEST 3RD & PERRY STREETS

ANOTHER SINKHOLE HAS OPENED UP ON A SIOUX CITY STREET.

THE SINKHOLE DEVELOPED LATE THURSDAY AFTERNOON AT THE INTERSECTION OF WEST 3RD AND PERRY, JUST WEST OF THE DOWNTOWN AREA.

CITY CREWS BEGAN LOCATING THE SOURCE OF THE PROBLEM THURSDAY EVENING AND ARE WORKING TO REPAIR THE PROBLEM AND MAKE UTILITY AND PAVING REPAIRS.

A BROKEN WATER MAIN IS BELIEVED TO BE TO BLAME.

THE STREET CLOSURE IS EXPECTED TO LAST THROUGH FEBRUARY 9TH.

MOTORISTS MAY USE AN UNPOSTED DETOUR ALONG BLUFF STREET, WEST 2ND AND KANSAS STREET TO GET AROUND THE INTERSECTION.