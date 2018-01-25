IOWA SENATE TO CONSIDER $50 MILLION IN MID-YEAR BUDGET CUTS

Senate Republicans have proposed $50 million in mid-year cuts to Iowa’s roughly $7.2 billion state budget, including a reduction of more than $24 million in higher education spending to the three state universities and 15 community colleges.

Republican Senator Charles Schneider of West Des Moines heads the senate appropriations committee and says the cuts are needed because state tax revenue isn’t meeting projections:

The Senate plan released Thursday cuts about $19.3 million from Iowa’s three public universities and $5.4 million from community colleges.

Senator Joe Bolkcom, an Iowa City Democrat, says the proposed cuts will lead to higher tuition costs:

The Senate budget committee voted 13-8 along party lines to approve the cuts, with all Republicans in favor and all Democrats voting no.

The proposed cuts impact the current budget year ending June 30th.

The full Senate must still consider them before several votes in the House.

Radio Iowa contributed to this story