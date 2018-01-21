CITIES DECLARE SNOW EMERGENCIES IN ADVANCE OF EXPECTED BLIZZARD

Cities and towns in the tri-state area have declared snow emergencies in advance of the expected blizzard on Monday.

Mayor Bob Scott declared a snow emergency for Sioux City that began at noon on Sunday.

The snow emergency declaration prohibits parking or leaving a vehicle unattended on an emergency snow route street.

A map showing those emergency routes is on the city website under Community/News/Snow Information. ( www.sioux-city.org)

Additionally, citizens should park on the even side of the street on even days of the month after 7 a.m. until 7 a.m. the following day.

Vehicles should be parked on the odd street numbered side of the street on odd days of the month during the same time period.

Any vehicle found in violation of the snow emergency parking restrictions will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Dakota City’s snow emergency rules took effect at 5pm Sunday.

Hinton is declaring a snow emergency starting at 6PM Sunday which prohibits parking on city streets.