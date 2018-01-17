BOSSMAN READY FOR NEW ROLE IN IOWA LEGISLATURE

Jacob Bossman’s victory Tuesday night in the special election for the 6th District seat in the Iowa House keeps the position in Republican control:

Bossman defeated Rita DeJong, his Democratic opponent by a 10-point margin in the race to replace Jim Carlin of Sioux City, who won a special election for a state senate seat last month.

Bossman narrowly lost a G-O-P Primary to Carlin in 2016 for this House seat and says that helped with name recognition.

Bossman, who is 37 years old, is a native of Ponca, Nebraska.

In 2003, he worked as a clerk for then-State Representative Bill Dix, who is now the Iowa Senate’s Republican Leader.

In 2007, he worked for State Representative Pat Grassley and has worked as regional director of U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley’s Sioux City office for the past 13 years.

Bossman lives with his wife and two children near Morningside College in Sioux City.

Woodbury county’s board of supervisors will canvass the vote Thursday and then Bossman will likely take his oath of office on Monday at the state capitol.

Radio Iowa