REYNOLDS MAY CONSIDER IOWA MEDICAID WORK PROVISION

Governor Kim Reynolds has left the door open to Iowa requiring certain Medicaid recipients to work as a condition of health care coverage.

Reynolds had this short response when asked by reporters Tuesday about work rules for able-bodied Medicaid recipients:

Reynolds wouldn’t give a timeline, adding she’s focused on separate workforce development initiatives.

President Donald Trump’s administration announced recently it will let states implement certain requirements as a condition of receiving Medicaid benefits.

It could involve making people enrolled in Medicaid find work, attend school, enroll in job training or perform community service.

A spokesman wit the Department of Human Services which oversees the state’s privatized Medicaid program says the agency is reviewing the federal guidance.

Radio Iowa